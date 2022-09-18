StockNews.com Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

