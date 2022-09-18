StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 106,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.