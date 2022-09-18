Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $221.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

