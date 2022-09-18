Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
NYSE:DHI opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.