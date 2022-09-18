Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

