Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Price Performance

ETHO opened at $50.56 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

