Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

