Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 26,370 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.