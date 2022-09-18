SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.34 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. Analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

