Swop (SWOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Swop has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $1.95 million and $28,886.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop was first traded on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,618,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,523,075 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swop’s official website is swop.fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

