Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

