Synthetix Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00012705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $569.23 million and approximately $46.35 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060207 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010837 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005417 BTC.
- BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00062870 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
SNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
