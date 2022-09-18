Syntropy Price Reaches $0.0567 on Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $33.46 million and $126,056.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy’s genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

