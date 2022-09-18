TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $26.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Down 3.7 %

TASK stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.