Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 701.60 ($8.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 777.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,693.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 814.90 ($9.85).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

