Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
