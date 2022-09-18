Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.0491 (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

