Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $67.92 billion and $40.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021111 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,156,782,826 coins and its circulating supply is 67,923,548,347 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.