TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.96.
Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
TFI International Trading Down 4.8 %
TSE TFII opened at C$125.95 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.58.
Insider Activity at TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.