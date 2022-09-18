TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TSE TFII opened at C$125.95 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.58.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$573,670,626.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,803 shares of company stock valued at $18,497,799.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

