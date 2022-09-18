The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

Several analysts have commented on BNS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$71.25 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.95 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.58. The firm has a market cap of C$84.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.