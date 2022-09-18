The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €21.67 ($22.11) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.10.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

