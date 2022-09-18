The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,396.0 days.

GPTGF remained flat at $2.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The GPT Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

