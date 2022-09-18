The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.63

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843.63 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 776.50 ($9.38). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 779 ($9.41), with a volume of 130,428 shares traded.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £581.93 million and a P/E ratio of 265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 888.35.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

