The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.89. 1,306,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

