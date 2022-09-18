The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 21,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.