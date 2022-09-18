The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $179.67 Average PT from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.