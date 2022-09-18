The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,025.96

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,025.96 ($12.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,031 ($12.46). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,031 ($12.46), with a volume of 720,912 shares changing hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Monks Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.01%.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

