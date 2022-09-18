Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.28. 1,835,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

