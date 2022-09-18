Tidex Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $417,903.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $417,903.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00843381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,625,269 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

