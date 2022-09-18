Tokamak Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00008474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

Tokamak Network’s genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network.Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger).Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn.”

