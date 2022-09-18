TOP Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $104,351.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

