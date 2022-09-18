Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

NDP stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

