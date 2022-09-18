Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$35,500.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,241,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.