TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

