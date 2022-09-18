TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

