TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

