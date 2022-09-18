Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $1.89 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,649,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

