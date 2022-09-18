Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 310 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

