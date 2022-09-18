Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

