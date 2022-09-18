Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.