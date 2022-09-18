Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

