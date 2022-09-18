Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 2,760 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,617,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 448.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

USFD stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

