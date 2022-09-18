Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 618 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

