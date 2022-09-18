Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 669 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

