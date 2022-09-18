Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 586 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.