TROY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. TROY has a market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.