Truist Financial Boosts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $55.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

