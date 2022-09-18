Truist Financial Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $73.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

