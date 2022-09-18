TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
