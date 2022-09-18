ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.62

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.62 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 131,621 shares changing hands.

ULS Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

